Brokers Set Expectations for Energy Services of America Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Energy Services of America in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Energy Services of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

ESOA stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. Energy Services of America has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 35.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 191.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,798,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,774 shares of company stock worth $23,476. 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

