Northland Capmk Comments on Daseke, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daseke in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Daseke’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Daseke’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DSKE opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

