M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE MDC opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

