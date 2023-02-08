Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.8 %

Avangrid Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

