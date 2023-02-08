Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDY opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.