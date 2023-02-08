Signaturefd LLC Has $173,000 Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

