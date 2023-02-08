Signaturefd LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XME opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

