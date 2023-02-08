Signaturefd LLC Has $172,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

