Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $343.63 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Waters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.