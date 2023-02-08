Signaturefd LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 565,400 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 163.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 681.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 88,215 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 19.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.