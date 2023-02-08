Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,161 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

