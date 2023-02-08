Signaturefd LLC Sells 119 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $123.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

