Signaturefd LLC Sells 317 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

