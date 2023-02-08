Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 4.3 %

HES stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

