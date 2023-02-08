Signaturefd LLC Buys 359 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 97.0% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 66,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,534,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of DQ opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

