M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

