Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.