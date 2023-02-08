Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 209,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile



Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

