Signaturefd LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FOX Stock Up 0.2 %

FOX Company Profile

FOXA stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

