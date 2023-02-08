Signaturefd LLC Acquires 210 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Recommended Stories

