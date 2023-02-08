Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.10. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.