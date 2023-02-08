Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.4 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

