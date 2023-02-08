Signaturefd LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

