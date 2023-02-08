PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $190.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

About PerkinElmer

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

