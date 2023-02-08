Signaturefd LLC Sells 795 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.49.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

