Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Orange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Orange by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Orange by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orange by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.