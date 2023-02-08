Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

