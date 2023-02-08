Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 54.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after acquiring an additional 941,171 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 755,905 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 69.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,232,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after buying an additional 506,984 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Autohome by 561.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Autohome by 52.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 159,557 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Up 1.6 %

Autohome Company Profile

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.