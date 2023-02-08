KBC Group NV Buys 7,508 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.