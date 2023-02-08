Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.9 %

Logitech International stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $82.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

