Signaturefd LLC Invests $207,000 in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 6,403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,912,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,843,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 227,219 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 174,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FLCA stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

