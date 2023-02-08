Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

