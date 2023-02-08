KBC Group NV Sells 175 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

NYSE PIPR opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

