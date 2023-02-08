KBC Group NV Sells 598 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in American States Water by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

