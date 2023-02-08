KBC Group NV Sells 175 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.26. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.