Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Timken Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Timken stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

