Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.