Signaturefd LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.97. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

