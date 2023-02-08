Signaturefd LLC Buys 21,422 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 231.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

