ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

