Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

