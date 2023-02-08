Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

STX stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

