Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $830,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 985.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,286,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,167,844 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

