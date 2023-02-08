Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.0 %

Floor & Decor Profile

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

