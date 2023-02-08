Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 265,774 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

