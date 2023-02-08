Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Affirm Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 in the last three months. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

