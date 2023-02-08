Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.