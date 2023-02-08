TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,254 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $603,634 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

