Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Datadog by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.
Shares of DDOG opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,606.40 and a beta of 1.00.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
