Quantbot Technologies LP Has $132,000 Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 2,211.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCS. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.